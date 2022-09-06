Former Black Stars assistant coach, David Duncan, is set to be named as the new head coach of Medeama SC.

He is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Tarkwa-based side.

The former Hearts of Oak head trainer has not coached in the local topflight since he was sacked by Asante Kotoko in 2016.

However, ahead of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League, Duncan is set to take over the club as the new gaffer.

Medeama SC began last season with Ignatius Osei-Fosu who replaced Yaw Preko but was sacked after five games with the assistant coach taking over.

Having finished 2nd with 56 points last season, the Yellow and Mauve side will be hoping to improve their performance and challenge for the Premier League title under David Duncan.

Duncan remains one of the brilliant and experienced coaches in the local scene, having coached AshantiGold SC, Great Olympics, and Sekondi Hasaacas as well.

The 58-year-old trainer has also coached South African giants, Free State Stars.

Duncan was appointed the Coach of the Ghana U-17 in 2004 and led the side to win silver at the 2005 African Under-17 Championship in the Gambia.

Duncan, however, returned to national team duties where he took the Ghana U-23, The Black Meteors, coaching duties in 2011. He was tasked to qualify the team for the London Olympics but they were knocked out by Sudan 2–1 on aggregate in the qualifiers.

In January 2020, Duncan was appointed as the assistant coach of the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars, deputizing the previous assistant coach Charles K. Akonnor who had replaced James Kwesi Appiah.

However, Duncan and his boss, Akonnor were sacked by the Ghana Football Association after the country’s shaky start to the 2022 World Cup.

With the Ghana Premier League set to kick off this weekend, Duncan is expected to be in the dugout.

Medeama SC will open their betPawa Premier League campaign with an away match against Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium on Friday.