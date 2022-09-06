Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has participated in the 24th Annual National Islamic Women’s Conference and Fundraiser.

The conference, organised by the Women’s Wing of the Islamic Mission Secretariat (IMS), came off at Techiman of the Bono East Region.

Also present were Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Council; Kwasi Adu-Gyan and Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono East and Bono Regional Ministers.

Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah, also graced the occasion.

The IMS, since its founding in 1963, has supported the propagation of Islam and Islamic Education through the establishment of several schools and hospitals across Ghana.