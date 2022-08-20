Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’, has incurred the wrath of Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for his comments on the role of chiefs in illegal mining.

Some chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Friday performed rituals to ostensibly banish Odike from Manhyia.

The businessman turned politician was guest on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, where he unequivocally criticised chiefs for failing to help end the galamsey menace.

He charged the youth to rise up and demonstrable against chiefs if they fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

But his comments have been described as distasteful and unsubstantiated, meant to dent the image of Manhyia.

The chiefs consider the words of Odike as disrespectful, hence he should have no business at Manhyia.

They slaughtered a ram and cast insinuations on him.

