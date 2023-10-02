The Ghana Police Service has announced some major roads will be blocked to vehicular traffic on Tuesday as part of the Minority’s #OccupyBoG protest.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ASP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, on the preparations and security arrangements for the protest.

“The road from Independence Square in front of the National Lotteries towards the old Parliament House will be temporarily blocked to vehicular traffic during the demonstration.

The blocked roads will be diverted to the Starlets traffic light through the Ministry traffic light to pass in front of the Office of the Department of Urban Roads, through the National Lotteries to link up with the AMA road to EOCO, to take a detour back to the John Evans Atta Mills Highway at the old Parliament traffic intersection,” the statement read in parts.

The police has, however, assured that the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) would be deployed to assist the motoring public.

The statement stressed that, per the agreement with the Minority, the demonstrators will converge at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and proceed to Adabraka to the Ridge Roundabout, the National Theatre Traffic Light, the High Court Traffic Light to Atta Mills Highway, make a U-turn at the National Lottery, and terminate at the Independence Square.

Read the statement below:

