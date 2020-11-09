The robbery victim [name withheld], who bit off part of the penis of a robber at Abompey New Site in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has broken her silence on the matter.

Speaking exclusively in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the lady said she was drugged and raped by the armed robber in her room.

According to her, she gained consciousness to find the armed robber sexually assaulting her.

She noted that a confrontation ensued between her and the robber after gaining consciousness, but she was subdued by the robber and forced by the robber to play with his manhood.

“He drugged and raped me after stealing from me, and just as he was about to leave my room, he demanded that I play with his manhood,” she narrated.

READ ALSO:

Quizzed why she bit the penis of the armed robber as she could have been harmed or possibly killed by the robber given the fact that the robber had in his possession a gun, she noted that she was motivated by a preaching the previous day about how despite David’s stature, he was still able to defeat Goliath.

“After biting his penis, the robber bolted with blood oozing from the bite wound leaving the TV set and my mobile phone he stole behind,” she said.

Meanwhile, the victim, who has been treated and discharged – for sustaining a bite wound at her back from the robber, says she was traumatised and could no longer stay in her home as her house had become a target for robbers for sometime now.

“I am very scared for my life and can’t stay here any longer. The robber saw me and so I am scared he might come back again and kill me,” she cried.

Listen to audio above: