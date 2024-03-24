In response to the devastating fire outbreak at the Obuasi timber market, National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East Constituency, Samuel Aboagye, has extended a generous donation of GHC25,000.00 to the affected victims.

This contribution aims to alleviate their suffering and provide support during this challenging time.

During the presentation ceremony, William Kofi Adzowu, the Constituency Secretary representing the parliamentary candidate, expressed deep concern over the incident.

He emphasized the need for immediate assistance and urged the local Assembly to consider relocating the affected individuals to prevent future occurrences.

In addition to the financial support, the parliamentary candidate pledged further assistance by arranging for the removal of sawdust, a common trigger for fire outbreaks in the area.

He also outlined plans to introduce a recycling machine, aimed at repurposing sawdust into alternative by-products such as plywood, upon assuming office as MP.

The Chairman of the Timber Market Association, Owusu Asamoah, expressed gratitude to the parliamentary candidate for his timely intervention.

He assured that the donated funds would be distributed among all those who suffered losses in the fire.

Mr. Asamoah appealed to other stakeholders to emulate the NDC PC’s gesture and come to their aid.