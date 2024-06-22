The Obuasi East District Assembly has handed over a newly constructed kindergarten block at Independence School, an ICT lab, and a community library at Low Cost to the Obuasi East Education Directorate.

This initiative aims to enhance the quality of teaching and learning within the district.

During the commissioning ceremony, Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Obuasi East, highlighted the significance of these new facilities.

The ICT lab and community library, developed in collaboration with Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, are designed to serve all members of the community. T

he serene location of Low Cost was selected for the library to provide a conducive learning environment. The library is equipped with both digital and traditional resources to support diverse learning needs.

In addition to the library, the kindergarten block at Independence School has been upgraded to a three-unit classroom block, complete with toilet facilities, a bathroom, and a teacher’s office.

These enhancements are expected to provide a more supportive and effective educational environment for young children.

Kwabena Owusu Nkatia, the Obuasi East District Director of Education, expressed his gratitude for the new kindergarten block, addressing the critical need for improved classroom infrastructure in the district.

He emphasized that a strong foundation in kindergarten is essential for the educational development of children.

Nkatia also mentioned ongoing challenges with the shift system at Asonkore D/A Primary and Kwabenakwa R/C Primary schools.

This system allows students to alternate between morning and afternoon sessions, which has led to attendance issues.

He appealed for additional infrastructure to eliminate the shift system, ensuring that all students have access to full-day schooling and minimizing opportunities for truancy.ficant step forward in addressing educational needs in the Obuasi East District, aiming to create a more robust and comprehensive educational framework for the community.