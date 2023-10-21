The family of a 73-year-old retired headmaster who sold his two-story building for GH¢150,000 is fighting to have the transaction reversed.

One of the daughters claims the buyer took undue advantage of their father’s poor mental health to purchase the house.

She appeared on Nhyira FM Obra Show to seek support for the termination of the purchase transaction.

“I was living with my father and mother in the story building at Offinso. When my mother died, I moved to Accra to further my education, but life difficulties made my father travel back to Offinso.

My father was not feeling well, and my junior brother was suffering from a mental ailment, so one day I heard that my father had sold the house,” she narrated.

The daughter said the property is worth more than the amount and insists the father has been duped due to his condition.

“The man rented a single room without a toilet and bath for our father, who cannot move around,” she bemoaned.

When the retired headmaster was called on the show, he said the house was sold to enable him to manage his poor health and that of his son.

According to him, the money was paid in instalments and could not be managed well.

“Now I don’t have anything to boast about, and it is the accuser who rented me this single room,” he said.

The accused person admitted to buying the house in Offinso.

He said he could only accept a refund of the money used to buy the house on condition that the money would be paid with interest.

Mama Effe and the Obra team are consulting some lawyers on the possibility of getting the house back.

Watch the video attached above for the full story: