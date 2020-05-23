Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has been released after spending three days in police custody.

Ralph Poku-Adusei, the lawyer for the self-acclaimed Bishop, confirmed that Daniel Obinim left the police on Friday, May 22, 2020, after being granted bail by the District Court on Tuesday.

The lawyer said Bishop Obinim was immediately rushed to a private health facility after departing the Police Hospital, where he (Bishop Obinim) was receiving treatment while in custody.

Bishop Obinim was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 100, 000 with three sureties, one to be justified, but failed to meet the conditions, hence his prolonged stay at the custody of the police.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), charged and arraigned for the publication of false news and forgery of a document, contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

Two family members of Bishop Obinim, Elsie Asiedu, and Jennifer Yawa Quartey, who stood in as sureties, however, claimed that the police tried to frustrate the processes for bail, hence they spent several hours at the Police Headquarters on Thursday after reporting at 7:am with all the necessary documents.

The self-styled ‘Angel’ had to remain with the police for an extended period. Thee Head of Public Affairs at the CID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, told theghanareport.com that the processes were not completed, but the church members of Bishop Obinim claimed that the police were deliberately frustrating the suspect.

The sureties also challenged claims by the police that Bishop Obinim was still being held because he failed to meet the bail conditions prescribed by the Magistrate who presided over the matter.

Subsequently, they have admonished the law enforcement agency to respect orders of the Magistrate who presided over the case.

The case has been adjourned to June 1, 2020.