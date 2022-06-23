A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, lacks courage to resign from President Akufo-Addo’s ‘corrupt’ government.

According to Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, the Trades Minister has presidential ambitions, hence, it would have been prudent if he distanced himself from the ‘corrupt’ activities of the incumbent government.

“Alan is a nice gentleman but you don’t use ‘nice gentleman’ to do politics. You will need people who are strong, people who can say this is it, I stand by it.

“We have had series of corruption cases in the government in which Alan is a member. If Alan had resigned, I would have followed him anywhere. He did not have the courage to do so, as such, I don’t see him as a leader,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Although the Minister for Trade and Industry has not declared his intention to run for the flagbearership race, the astute lawyer has contested for the role thrice and lost.

Again, he is tipped to succeed President Akufo-Addo to lead the NPP to the polls in the 2024 general election.

Other prospective candidates include the Vice

President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey and current Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

But speaking on the prospects for Dr Bawumia, the founding member said the structure of the NPP will make it difficult for him to be the flagbearer and eventually, President of Ghana.

He noted that although Dr Bawumia is a fine gentleman, the NPP will make it difficult for him to achieve his ultimate ambition of becoming Head of State.

“[Looking at] the structure of our party, Bawumia cannot come to power. He is a fine gentleman, I know Bawumia very well.

“But if Bawumia would have had that independent mind and strength and not just always praise what the President has done or has not done, I would have looked at him differently,” he said.

