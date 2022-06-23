The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD’s application to temporarily suspend his trial at the High Court has failed.

Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni was seeking to stay proceedings pending the determination of an appeal against the High Court’s decision, but was rejected by the presiding judge.

His appeal at the Court of Appeal is against the trial court’s decision, which ordered him to call his defence witnesses out of turn.

However, during the proceeding in court on Wednesday, June 22, his counsel, Samuel Codjoe, argued that the court erred when it stated that his client should call his witnesses out of turn.

But this was strongly opposed by the Principal State Attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah.

She argued that the accused had not demonstrated any exceptional circumstance for the court to grant a stay of proceedings.

The presiding judge, Justice Honyenuga, ruled against same.

According to him, no exceptional circumstance had been demonstrated to warrant the grant of stay of proceedings.

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, corruption by a public officer, and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each.

