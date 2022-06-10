The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of national service postings for over 10,975 nurses for the 2022/2023 service year.

All prospective personnel are to begin registration by June 9, 2022, and complete it at their respective regional offices by June 30, 2022.

The Secretariat has, in a statement, directed all eligible nurses who registered for national service to log onto www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and then proceed to the various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters.

The statement, signed by the NSS Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, noted the service will commence on July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the secretariat says there exists a backlog of 346 nurses and midwives yet to be posted due to their inability to complete registration on time.

“The affected persons failed to present one of the accepted national IDs (Ghana Card, Passport, SSNIT, New Voter’s ID) during the registration process. Such personnel have already been requested to complete their registration for deployment,” the statement indicated.

Below is the full statement: