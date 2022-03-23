The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the payment of January 2022 allowance to personnel.

The outfit has, therefore, explained all personnel who filled, endorsed and duly submitted their assessment forms for the month of January at the various district offices can access their fund with their e-Zwich cards.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Armstrong Essah.

It has also assured steps are far advanced to clear arrears for February 2022 and has therefore urged calm among the service personnel nationwide.

The payment comes a few days NASPA assured members of payment following series of deliberations with the Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Reports were rife the personnel have not received their three months salaries.

Against this backdrop, North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has donated his January and February salaries to support some 87 NSS personnel at his District Office.