The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has begun the processes for the deployment of prospective personnel to various sectors across the country.

In view of this, management has announced for the information of the general public they[NSS] have started receiving requests from user agencies for service personnel to be posted to their organisations.

The Scheme, as mandated by the Act of Parliament, deploys graduates from accredited tertiary institutions to support the development efforts of both the public and private sectors as part of their civic responsibilities to the State.

Cognizant of the manpower shortfalls of most private sector entities, the NSS Management encourages private organizations that require the services of our national service personnel to augment their human resource needs to take advantage of this window.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme invites private corporate organizations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), educational institutions, hospitals, security agencies and all those interested in hosting service personnel in the 2022 / 2023 service year to put in formal requests to the Scheme.

A statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Esaah has directed requests must be submitted on official letterheads with official addresses, emails, phone numbers and locations of the organisations.

“User agencies are to indicate the number of service personnel required and specify the desired academic or professional qualifications.

“User agencies that have any special needs are advised to contact the NSS Secretariat for discussions on their requests,” the statement read in parts.

The management has also urged all user agencies to submit their requests to the National Service Scheme before Friday, August 19, 2022.

They have also expressed gratitude to all of the user organisations that have helped young people throughout the years to make meaningful contributions to national development.