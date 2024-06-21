The National Service Scheme (NSS) says it has taken notice of concerns raised by a

section of the public regarding the GH¢40 fee required from prospective personnel to activate PIN codes for the 2024/2025 service year enrolment.

The management has emphasised that the GH¢40 charge is not a recent development as it took effect as far back as 2006.

In a statement, the Secretariat explained that, the fee was initially paid through deductions at source from the first month’s allowances.

However, the mode was changed in 2015 to allow service personnel to pay before enrolment.

Giving a breakdown of what the fee is used for, NSS explained GH¢20 is for electronic ID cards and National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) dues respectively.

The remaining GH¢20.00 is also for online (Internet) services to the service providers.

“This covers the cost of NSS certificates awarded upon service completion; facilitates the monthly upload of assessment forms; and supports the ongoing maintenance and upgrades to the NSS online registration system.

“It also covers hosting of the NSS ICT infrastructure and the management of the central ICT system for optimal performance,” portions of the statement read.

Below is the full statement: