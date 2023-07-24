The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced an increase in the monthly allowance for personnel of the Scheme.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the Scheme disclosed that government has given clearance for the allowance to be increased from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57 effective January 2023.

The NSS allowance was last adjusted in January 2017 from GH¢350.00 to GH¢559 04.

The statement assured that “all National Service Personnel who are currently in active service are entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January, 2023, and would be paid accordingly.”

