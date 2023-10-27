Teenage singer, Keziah Adu, is ready to take on the world with her music as she unveils a new song titled ‘Aban Denden’.

The soulful gospel tune released under Okodie Records features multiple award-winning producer and singer, Nacee.

This project happens to be her first after placing 4th in Season 4 of Adom TV’s Nsoromma music reality show.

‘Aban Denden’, a Twi term which means strong tower or protector, basically reminds believers to remain steadfast in their walk with God.

Keziah Adu, who was born and raised at Mile 34 in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central region, hopes to get her music recognized in every part of Ghana and beyond.

Her new song, ‘Aban Denden’ featuring Nacee is available on all streaming platforms.

MORE: