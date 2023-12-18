The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has secured a garnishment order to recover over GH¢15 million in taxes from the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The NSA has not paid withholding taxes since 2019, compelling the GRA to use a legal route to recover the money.

In a letter to the Bank of Ghana on November 14, 2023, GRA said it secured a garnishment order for recovery of tax liabilities from the government sports agency.

The central bank notified the sports authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports on November 17, 2023, and said it received a garnishment notice from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for recovery of tax liability of GH¢15,520, 645.78.

“The Commissioner-General of the GRA, acting in accordance with Article 60 and 61 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915), directs Bank of Ghana to pay over the Authority, funds due taxpayer (National Sports Authority) up to the total tax liability of GH¢15,520, 645.78,” portion of the letter available to JoySports reads.

Thus, the Bank of Ghana has withheld the “entire working balance” of the NSA, which totals GHC 109, 791.21 from the authority FSPI project 2023 account pending approval for final payment to the GRA.