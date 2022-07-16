The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Delegates’ Conference taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium has delayed because some party bigwigs are allegedly sharing money to the delegates.

Speaking to GTV from the venue, Mr George said the conference was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am, but it has gone beyond the initial schedule because some people are ‘bribing’ their way out to win positions in the party.

“It’s past 12, the delegates are meeting with candidates who are giving them monies at this time. Three hours we have been sitting here… for a government that has driven this country into a mess, we ask ourselves where are the candidates getting the money?

“It looks like there are two ‘Ghanas’, a government for the NPP national executives and functionaries and a Ghana for us, and it’s sad.”

According to Mr George, there is no way NPP will win the 2024 elections.

How do they break the 8? They are rather breaking themselves into pieces, he said.

