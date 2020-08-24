The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Krachi-Chumuru in the Oti region has vowed not to engage in any party activity if the suspended constituency chairman is re-instated and imposed on them by the regional executives.

The decision follows misconduct after the NPP parliamentary primaries, in which they alleged the suspended chairman, Joseph Kwame Danso Asiam, was planning to cause the downfall of both parliamentary and presidential candidates.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the youth activists claimed the suspended chairman is now the campaign manager for an independent candidate, Dr Innusah Nasiru.

Dr Nasiru lost to the parliamentary candidate, Innocent Katacheche, during the constituency’s primary.

The youth, therefore, urged the national and the regional executives to consider the negative effects it will cause the party if the suspended chairman is re-instated.

They explained his exit will save the interest of the party members who are working tirelessly to ensure Mr Katacheche wins the seat as well as the president to continue his second term.

They threatened to boycott all party activities if their voices are not heard.