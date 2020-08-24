English Championship side, Nottingham Forest, has paid tribute to former striker Junior Agogo who passed on last year.

He died on August 22, 2019 at the age of 40 after a prolonged battle with stroke.

The death of the former Ghana forward was received with shock with many sports personalities and former clubs sending in words of condolences to his family and friends.

Nottingham Forrest posted on Social Media: “Always in our hearts. Remembering Junior one year on.”

He was hospitalised in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him.

He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup in Ghana.