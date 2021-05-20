A video of the National Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfuah, weeping uncontrollably has gone viral on social media.

This follows the destruction of about nine excavators and other mining equipment by the government’s military task force to crack down on illegal mining in the Eastern Region.

The military task force again raided her site at Pameng, set fire into two bulldozers, 150 water pumping machines and other machinery.

This, according sources, has affected Madam Gyamfuah after counting her loses.

Based on this backdrop, some constituency and Regional Women Organisers decided to visit and console her for the loss.

Watch attached video for more: