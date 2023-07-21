District Chief Executive (DCE) of Amansie South, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has stated the utterances of some supporters of the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may affect the party’s agenda to ‘break the 8’ in the 2024 general election.

According to him, the governing party risks losing power if spokespersons of the aspirants do not desist from spreading falsehoods about opponents.

“Are we going to sit down and allow what happened in 2007 to repeat itself? Then we have not learned as a political party.

“The flagbearers have comported themselves but the supporters are the cause of their problems. One person will say something ill about an opponent and their supporters will be forced to reply. Why don’t we stick to projecting your candidate rather than spreading falsehood? If you do all these and your candidate loses what will you do?” he quizzed

He appealed to campaign teams of all 10 aspirants to stick to clean campaigning.

“This is a passionate appeal, in order for the NPP youth not to lose their appointments, from today, cease-fire so we see that the campaign has taken a new turn. Focus on projecting your candidates’ strengths and capabilities,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Mr Opoku said that although NPP has currently fallen on the bad side of Ghanaians, they prefer the party.

In the build-up to the presidential primaries on November 4, 10 aspirants are touring all regions in Ghana to convince delegates to vote for them.

However, some members of the campaign teams of aspirants, especially from the camps of frontrunners, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten have been on each others’ neck.

The NPP will hold a Super Delegates Congress to cut down the number of aspirants to five on August 26, 2023.