National Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has lashed out at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for criticising former President John Mahama’s speech at his campaign launch.

Mr Mahama, among other things on Thursday, promised to scrap the payment of ex-gratia for Article 71 officeholders if elected in the 2024 general election.

But the NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, has suggested that Mr Mahama returns his ex-gratia as a sign of good faith to Ghanaians.

Reacting to Nana B’s comment, Mr Yamin said the NPP wants to be beneficiaries of ex-gratia because they know they will be going into opposition after the 2024 elections.

To him, their criticism is not based on the public’s interest.

“I expect the NPP to gladly accept it and let us move forward rather than condemning it. What is their reason for condemning him? Is it because they have accepted that they’re going into opposition in 2024 and because they’re going into opposition in 2024, they may not be beneficiaries because John Mahama is going to scrap it?” he quizzed.

“So their interest is in the benefits they will get after they lose power in 2024 not the entire cry of the nation. That is how it is. If not so I don’t understand Nana B’s worry,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Mahama described himself as an experienced leader who has the magic wand to reclaim power for the NDC.

He also assured that his government will have less than 60 ministers.