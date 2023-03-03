Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Eric Bossman Asare, has said his outfit recognises the importance of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana’s political process.

He said the EC wishes that any decision or initiative they take as an electoral body, they involve them as well other parties and therefore do not have any qualms with them.

“We have no issues with the NDC. Our doors are always opened for them. We work with them. Even before their elections, they came to us and sought our help, which we did. Why do you think we would help them if indeed we have issues with them?

“NDC is a major stakeholder and so what we give to the ruling NPP, the NDC must get same and that’s what we do always,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

Dr Asare’s comment follows claims by the NDC that the EC has sidelined them from Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

Former President Mahama recently reported the Commission to the US Ambassador to Ghana over what he terms hostile posture towards the NDC.

But to the deputy chairperson, the EC has always reached out to the leadership of the NDC on issues affecting electoral processes.

He said no one can decide for the Commission, adding that even though they always involve the political parties in decision making, their (EC) decisions for the betterment of the country are always final.

He also justified the decision to use only the Ghana Card for continuous registration exercise and maintained that the National Identification Authority had assured prospective voters they would be issued their cards before the 2024 elections.