Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that Chris Hughton is expected to arrive in Ghana for his unveiling as the new Black Stars head coach next week.

The former Newcastle United boss has been named as the successor of Otto Addo.

Addo, 47, left his role after Ghana’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton, who worked as the technical advisor for the team, will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

However, Asante Twum, who is the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] in an interview revealed that the unveiling of the former Brighton boss has been delayed due to the death of a family relative as he needed time to sort some things out.

“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet,” he told 3Sports.

“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games.”

He also adds that the squad announcement ahead of Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group E doubleheader against Angola will also be made official on his arrival.

READ ALSO

“He is working, Chris and his assistants will be unveiled together. When he arrives we will communicate the date and venue for his unveiling and then use that as part of the build-up to the game against Angola. There will also be squad announcements, details of the contract, and the targets set for the new technical team.”

Ghana hosts Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before taking a trip to Luanda for the return fixture four days later.

The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.