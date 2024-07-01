The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Thursday, July 4 hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings.

The NEC meeting has been scheduled for 2 pm at the Alisa Hotel, Asante Hall while the National Council meeting will take place at 3 pm at the same venue.

This was announced in a statement issued by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah.

The party at the meeting is expected to consider and approve the nomination of Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

ALSO READ:

Below is the statement: