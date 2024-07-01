Ghanaian youngster, Ibrahim Osman has shared his excitement about his move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Osman is set to join Brighton this summer from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

Discussing his decision, Osman highlighted Brighton’s playing style and their commitment to nurturing young talent as key factors influencing his choice.

“I have been watching Brighton for quite a long time, and I believe they have the same style of play as FC Nordsjaelland,” he said in an exclusive interview with TV3.

Osman scored 10 goals in 44 appearances in Denmark last season. With significant potential, his development remains his primary focus. They also give opportunities to younger players, which convinced me that they are the best club for my next move and for my development,” he added.

Osman is eagerly anticipating his debut at Brighton’s Amex Stadium and looks forward to performing in front of the club’s passionate supporters.