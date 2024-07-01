Ghana star, Kudus Mohammed has affirmed that his playing style will not change despite the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as the new manager.

Kudus, who shone under former manager David Moyes at West Ham United last season, scoring 14 goals and earning accolades, including the club’s goal of the season award, expressed confidence in maintaining his approach under the new leadership.

Speaking at the Ghana Football Awards, Kudus acknowledged the challenges of adapting to new managerial instructions but emphasized his commitment to retaining his distinctive playing style.

“It can be difficult adjusting from one manager to another because of the different instructions, even with the national team,” he said.

“As players, we have to be able to adapt and be up for the various changes. But for me, my style of play will remain the same regardless of the manager in charge. Obviously, I will blend in depending on what the coach wants, and what will give the team results, but I will keep my style,” he added.

Ending the 2023/2024 Premier League season as Ghana’s top scorer with 8 goals, Kudus has attracted interest from several prominent European clubs ahead of the upcoming campaign.