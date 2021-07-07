The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended six executives in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency of the Central Region.

The affected persons are the Constituency Secretary, Isaac Obeng Antwarko, the Deputy, Nana Kwaku Abban; First Vice Chairman, Yahaya Issah and the Communications Director, Kofi Osei Adu.

Others include the Deputy Nasara Coordinator, Dauda Issah and Constituency Youth Organiser, Richard Ofori-Quartey.

These persons, among other things, are said to have openly declared to fight against the fortunes of the sitting Member of Parliament, daring to bring him down as captured in a circulated audio.

The suspension was announced in a letter signed by the Constituency Chairman, Timothy Terry Tweneboah, which noted their actions have been referred to the Regional Disciplinary Committee of the party.

ALSO READ:

The statement added their actions have brought the name of the party into disrepute or public ridicule as captured under article 7 (I)(g) of the party’s constitution

Read the full statement below: