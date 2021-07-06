The much-publicised ‘March for Justice’ by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was a total waste of time, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has said.

He claimed the demonstration failed to pull the mammoth crowd which is normal feature in a politically sponsored protest.

Crowd at Sir John’s funeral

Numbers have been topical after the NDC protest led by its Youth Wing. The opposition party is being roasted by their counterparts in the NPP for failing to meet the mark.

While some described the protest as a keep fit exercise, others described it as a useless venture sponsored by some NDC executives to retain their position ahead of the party’s internal primaries.

New Patriotic Party (NPP), Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region, Hopeson Adorye

In support, Mr Adorye said he is not surprised many Ghanaians were not interested in NDC’s demonstration.

Rather, he claimed the crowd at late Sir John’s funeral surpassed that of the NDC which took a week to organise.

Mr Adorye added that the Akufo-Addo administration is focused on solving the bread-and-butter issues and it is very visible for “everyone to see”.

He urged Ghanaians to ignore the NDC and support government as it works to restore economy post-COVID-19 pandemic.

