The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, is incensed with what he described as a “call to violence” by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George.

In his view, the MP’s order to ‘March for Justice’ demonstrators to treat any “soldier like a criminal” is unfortunate.

A peeved Mr George questioned the presence of the military at the protest since part of the reason for the protest is “the excesses of the military.”

He said the military has “never been a tool for crowd control” as such the party expected to see the police and not the military.

“The military officers are not trained for crowd control so what is their business on the road?” the Ningo-Prampram MP quizzed.

But Mr Boakye, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday, said Mr George is becoming “notorious for such highly inflammable comments.”

“Why will an MP say things to incite people against the military? It should be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians,” he noted.

The NPP Youth leader said the unfortunate comment by the Ningo-Prampram MP has put all soldiers in harm’s way.

“Some people will attack any innocent soldier for nothing just because of what Sam George said which is very wrong,” a worried Mr Boakye said.