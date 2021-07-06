General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is trending after the party’s ‘March for Justice’ demonstration in Accra.

This is because, General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, opted to hit the street in his car.

The NDC chief scribe is seen in an open-top vehicle being cheered by the crowd.

NDC General Secretary

This has sparked public outrage on social media after he failed to lead his people in the highly publicised protest.

But the General Secretary explained that his decision to stay in his car is to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

NDC General Secretary

As a political party that believes in law and order, he did not want to engage in anything that will jeopardise their agenda.

“The love the public has for me is massive and I didn’t want them to breach the public protocols to divert attention,” he told Adom FM reporter, Nana Yaw Asante.