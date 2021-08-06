Chairman of the New Patriotic Party‘s (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has opened up on what he describes as the party’s major mistake.

According to him, this was when the party in 2008 decided to accommodate 17 aspirants for its presidential primary.

Though Mr Owusu-Agyemang was part of these 17 aspirants, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, he stated it was not good for the party.

To him, the development was partly responsible for their loss in the general election as they could have all thrown their weight behind one or two persons.

“It was in the year 2008 where we had 17 of our people in competition to be president. If at the time we had the understanding that it will not help us and the best thing to do was to have one or two compete for it, we would not have lost that election.

“That did not help us break that eight-year cycle that was beginning to establish itself. That was a major mistake,” he recounted in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

President Akufo-Addo emerged the winner of that election with Mr Agyemang, placing 7th after he polled 28 votes from the 2,293 delegates.

Check out the outcome of the election and details of other aspirants below: