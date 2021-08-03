The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have expressed their readiness to win the Assin North Parliamentary seat in the yet to be declared by-election by the Electoral Commission.

They have agreed to work within their party structures together with all relevant institutions to ensure transparent, free, fair, and credible elections.

According to them, the election of a legislator for the constituency will significantly ease the rising political tension and apprehensions in the area to accelerate rapid socio-economic development.

Speaking in separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency, Benjamin Esaah, constituency Chairman of NPP indicated that the party was poised to win the seat.

“We are battle ready but when it comes to by-elections, it is the National Council that is in-charge. We are putting our acts together to take the seat by all legal means to reaffirm the party’s political dominance in the area,” he said.

Mr Esaah blamed the 2021 parliamentary electoral defeat on ‘skirt and blouse’ voting and urged the party folks to bury their differences and work towards an emphatic electoral victory in the imminent election.

“We are determined to increase our numbers in Parliament, therefore, we are working to correct our mistakes to move in full swing for election,” he said.

For his part, Felix Benafo, the NDC Constituency Chairman said with the incredible performance of the party in the area, the party remained the ultimate choice of the electorate.

“Our MP has done well to bring development to the doorsteps of the people and we believe the electorate will renew our mandate. NDC is an epitome of development in Assin, therefore, we will win the seat hands down,” he said.

He refuted claims that which blamed the MP’s legal battle on lack of due diligence by the constituency executives and called on all to end the verbal attacks on the party leadership.