The Eastern regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have urged their counterparts in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to respect traditional authorities.

This follows the action of some party members which has triggered the closure of two NDC pro-radio stations; Okwahu FM and Afram FM. The NDC invoked curses on the land without the knowledge of the traditional authorities.

The NPP regional executives in a statement, which condemned the action, noted it takes exception to the disrespectful attitudes and the use of abusive language towards traditional authorities by the officers of the NDC.

“The traditional leaders are the people we look up to in settling disputes so we don’t expect the NDC to continue disrespecting them in such regards.

“Their failure to respond to the summon of the traditional authorities for invoking curses on the Kwahu land is an indication of their gross disrespect and arrogance towards our traditional authorities,” parts of the statement signed by David Prah, the Eastern Regional Communications Director read.

It added: “They do not respect the chiefs of Kwahu, Akim traditional areas and the good people of the Eastern region. They continue to treat traditional authorities with disdain and contempt.”



