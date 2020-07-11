Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has taken to his social media page to announce his plans to contest to be President of Ghana, years to come.

He has revealed his political career will begin in about two decades to come after the 2020 elections.

It is not clear whether his friendship with Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, someone he calls his mentor, has influenced his decision.

Though Medikal did not state which political party’s ticket he will run on, he indicated it will be in 2040.

Read the post below:


