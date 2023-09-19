The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he does not have any interest in attacking his contenders for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership position.

Dr Bawumia said attacking his opponents would not be good for the governing party.

He insisted that, rather than attacking them, he is focused on sharing his ideas and projecting the good works of the government.

Addressing NPP stakeholders in Goaso in the Ahafo Region on Monday, September 18, Dr Bawumia stressed that it would be toxic for him to attack his opponents in an internal contest when the ultimate objective of every member of the NPP is to see the party defeat the opposition National Democratic Congress in 2024.

“I don’t believe in attacking my opponents and I won’t do that because it will be toxic and won’t be good for our party,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“This is an internal contest to elect our flagbearer, so why should I attack my opponents or say something against our party?

“I am running a very decent campaign. I am selling my ideas to delegates and I do that with decorum, with humility, with respect and without mentioning anybody’s name” he said.

The Vice President also said he has cautioned his campaign team members and spokesperson not to attack anybody, even if he is attacked by any aspirant, in the interest of the party.

“This should be a contest of ideas, not insults. So I have told all my staff not to insult or attack anyone. They should stick to sharing my vision and message to delegates. I have told them that even if I am attacked or insulted, they, should not respond because I am a unifier” Dr. Bawumia added.