The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Weija Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has said incumbent MP, Tina Mensah, has refused to pick his calls after her defeat.

Acknowledging that, she may be recovering from the loss, he said a united front is the sure way to retain power in the December elections.

The gesture, Mr. Shaib said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday is to let bygones be bygones and forge ahead in unity.

“We need to bring everybody on board that is why, as the victor, I attempted to reach out to her and engage in dialogue. I have been trying to call her, but she hasn’t answered.

I will wait a bit longer because I don’t want it to appear as if I am impatient to contact my unsuccessful opponent. I believe I worked hard and earned the victory. I am committed to doing even more to ensure that the NPP secures victory in the December elections” he said

Despite these obstacles, Mr. Shaib remains resolute in his determination to unite the party and secure victory in the upcoming December elections.

“I believe I worked hard and earned the victory. I am committed to doing even more to ensure that the NPP secures victory. I firmly believe that we need to bring everybody on board” he added.

The Weija Gbawa parliamentary candidate said he remains optimistic about a possible reconciliation and collaboration with Madam Mensah moving forward.

Out of the 1,151 votes cast, Jerry Ahmed Shaib secured a significant victory with 786 votes, representing 68.53%, while Tina Mensah garnered only 361 votes, representing 31.47%.

