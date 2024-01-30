A disappointed New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in Awutu Senya East, Eric Kweku Boateng, has blamed his loss on financial inducements.

Mr Boateng who was poised to unseat incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson said he failed in his quest because his bank account was blocked a few days to the primaries on January 27.

As a result, he was not able to compete with his contenders who he claimed some offered each delegate GH₵1000.

Expressing his frustration, Mr Boateng said he was optimistic his competition will help him emerge victorious, however, the highest bidder won because vote buying played a pivotal role.

“At every branch I visited, I was informed there were issues with my account and it was only a day after the primary I received a message that the issues had been resolved,” he claimed in an interview on Accra FM.

Hawa Koomson who is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture secured a landslide victory against his two other contenders with 1,318 votes.

Bernard Dankwa followed with 97 and Eric Boateng 8 votes.

The total vote count was 1,427.

Despite the setback, Mr Boateng has pledged his commitment to work to ensure the NPP breaks the eight in the December 7 polls.

