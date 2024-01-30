The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako, has said the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the ruling party were largely successful.

He said in an interview that it was due to the strong collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC), the Ghana Police Service, the party’s parliamentary candidates and the media.

He said the mechanisms put together by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party ensured transparency and provided a level playing field.

He said the party was also looking forward to reconciling the teams that participated in the January 27 contest that saw the elections of the party’s parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.

“We are urging all candidates who emerged victorious to exhibit magnanimity in their victory and extend an olive branch to their fellow contestants who were unsuccessful,” he said.

The party, Mr Nimako said, was also looking forward to consolidating its electoral gains in the constituencies where the primaries were held last Saturday and, above all, ensuring that the Flag bearer of the NPP, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would garner the overwhelming support to win election 2024.

Touching on the Yendi parliamentary primary that was disrupted during sorting and counting, the Director of Research and Elections said the party was waiting for the official report from the Regional Executive Committee to deal with the issue.

