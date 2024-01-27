A delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema West constituency left the polling centre disappointed.

According to her, the money she received after voting in the parliamentary primaries is below her expectation.

In a video on Twitter, the visibly angry delegate expressed her dissatisfaction.

She lamented that, the money she got is far below what she received four years ago.

“Honourable Carlos has let us down. I’ve incurred losses. If I tally up what my MP provided last four years and the television I received, today’s compensation doesn’t come close. I’ve suffered significant losses. I anticipated receiving between GH¢1,000 to GH¢2,000, but the amount I received is inadequate,” she bemoaned.

The NPP woman is hoping Tema West Chairman, Kofi Opoku will top up the amount she received.

“I’m counting on the chairman to make up the difference so that I can at least have around GH¢1,000; otherwise, I’m in dire need.”

