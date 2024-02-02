About 20 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia North constituency who allegedly took money from a parliamentary aspirant in the just-ended primaries but failed to vote for him are living in fear.

The was after the livid aspirant, Richard Osei Bamfo demanded a refund of his money or risk an attack by the dreaded river deity, ‘Antoa Nyamaa’ for breach of contract.

According to reports, the delegates took between GH¢1000 to GH¢2000 from the aspirant ahead of the elections.

But the embattled delegates at a press conference claimed Mr. Bamfo generously gave them the money for their transportation hence could not fathom why he is demanding a refund.

But Mr. Bamfo is said to have summoned any delegate who fails to refund the money to ‘Antoa Nyamaa’.

