Coordinator for the Zongo Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in New Juaben South Constituency, Tijani Abdella, has been arrested over allegations of inflicting cutlass wounds on a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area.

The incident is said to have happened during a confrontation between both sides – NPP and NDC.

But for the timely intervention of personnel from the police service, the clash would have turned deadly.

Mr Abdella, along with two other NPP members, were arrested for causing disturbances at a registration centre.

Information gathered revealed that registration centres in the New Juaben South Constituency since the commencement of the mop-up registration exercise by the Electoral Commission, have witnessed numerous confrontations between both the NPP and the NDC.

The NPP accused the NDC of registering non-residents while the NDC on the other hand have accused the NPP of registering minors.