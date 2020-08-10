The thought of undergoing two weeks mandatory quarantine has given actor Don Little headache, causing him to plead with the government to exempt him.

In what is believed to be a slip of tongue, Don Little addressed his demand to ‘Her Excellency’ Nana Akufo-Addo, a new title that has been adopted by his fans.

The actor, known for his diminutive figure, made a first call to the president to evacuate him from America, where he has been locked up months before the coronavirus outbreak.

After his appeal fell on deaf ears, he has now diverted attention to the cost he will incur in his two weeks mandatory quarantine should he pay for his own travel cost.

Don Little, who says his travel was sponsored, is adamant he will never be able to foot the bill of over $1,000 meant for quarantine expenses, hence his decision to appeal to the presidency.

“Her Excellency Nana Addo, I have suffered very much already and I don’t think I can pay for this two weeks mandatory quarantine. Please tell your police, military and security to exempt me from the quarantine,” he posted.

Watch video below: