A 12-year-old boy, Kwadwo Acquah, has butchered his 60-year-old biological father, Kwaku Akromah at Adansi Pipiiso.

The Junior High School 1 pupil, out of anger, killed his father with a cutlass after he claimed his mother or father had stolen his GH¢70.00.

The Fomena District Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Nii Ochil, who disclosed the sad news to Adom News, said the boy first turned his anger on his mother but the machete only landed on her slippers.

He then descended on his father who went to snatch the slippers from him, cutting his wrist in the process.

The cut was so deep it lacerated some veins and caused him to bleed while the boy and his mother took to their heels.

The late Mr Akromah’s groans attracted some neighbours who came to his aid with herbal first aid medication after which they transported him to the hospital because the remedy could not stop the blood from oozing.

He, however, passed on before reaching the CHPS compound they were referred to.

According to the Commander, the body has been deposited at the Peaceland Mortuary at Adiemera in the Adansi Asokwa District for autopsy.