The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, has suspended two of its staff for engaging in administrative malpractices which have the tendency of tarnishing the image of the hospital.

They were suspended for selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Ridge believes though the items do not belong to the hospital and do not also constitute the hospital’s COVID-19 stock, either donated or procured, their action constitute a breach of the Ghana Health Service Code of Conduct.

In a press statement issued to that effect, the hospital said it does not encourage such behaviours since it may adversely affect their output and also be misconstrued by the public as items of the facility.

Thomas Osei, a Medicine Counter Assistant will be serving two weeks suspension without salary for inappropriate and unauthorised sale of PPE on the hospital premises.

Also, Divine Kumordzi would refund all monies realised with regards to unauthorised and inappropriate sale of face masks on the hospital premises. He is also serving a two-week suspension without salary.

ALSO READ

Management says it stopped the practice immediately it came to its attention and ordered an auditing of the stock of PPEs before arriving at its conclusion.

The prescribed sanction is in line with the provisions of the Ghana Health Service Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedures.

“We want to use this opportunity to assure our stakeholders that all donations and items procured which are routed through the Hospital’s Main Stores managed by a Senior Supply Manager and Head of Stores and supervised by Head of Administration are all intact,” it said.

Ridge Hospital is using the medium to send a strong warning to staff who will violate rules and regulations governing the hospital.