Veteran Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Klint Igwemba, popularly known as Klint Da Drunk, has lost his father.

The veteran comedian shared the heartbreaking news with fans on his Instagram page though he did not state the cause of death.

Announcing his father’s demise, he posted a dark photo on his page to reflect his current state.

He noted he will be thoroughly missed as he penned an emotional message.

ALSO READ:

Oh death, where is thine sting? Oh grave, where is thine victory? Can’t believe I just lost you DADDY!!! 💔💔💔💔💔 Good Night Daddy.

Rest in The Lord’s Bosom. I miss you so much already. May your lovely and gentle soul rest in perfect peace! AMEN!

Read his post below: