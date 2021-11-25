Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Klint Igwemba, popularly known as ‘Klint da Drunk’, has been involved in a near-death accident.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night in Abuja, Nigeria.

He escaped unscathed with the cause also not immediately known.

He took to his Instagram page to share photos of the accident as he thanked God for sparing his life.

Klint wrote: Can’t believe I was in this car! Lord God Almighty, I thank you for the gift of life. You saved me and brought me out without a single scratch. Lord, I thank you! #ithankyoulord #

#saved.

His fans and followers are full of praise and can’t stop thanking God for his life as this follows another fatal crash he survived in August 2019.

