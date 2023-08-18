National Treasurer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Dwamena, has urged party members to pay their dues.

Speaking on Friday’s edition of the Dwaso Nsem Show, he stated that the payment of the membership dues is a long-lasting sustainable, and no strings attached source of funds for party activities.

He indicated that politics is a high-money consumption area, and it is important for party members to pay their dues as it helps reduce corruption.

“Depending on politics businessmen always come with certain strings. After seeking their help you get controlled when you’re in power and the citizens suffer. I believe that membership dues can help. Looking at the membership base of the New Patriotic Party, there are four categories of dues ranging from GHc2 to GHc10.

“A party that is able to amass 6 million plus votes it can be said that we have at least 3 million committed voters, if every member pays even the lowest you can imagine what we can do as a party. sustainable, reliable for the party to use for activities,” he said.

He advised the Super Delegates who are yet to pay their dues to encourage proper political financing and help the party gain the resources to “Break the 8”.

“It is the money of all party members and it brings accountability. With this, the party will be at the mercy of individuals for equality

“If you don’t pay your membership dues you will not benefit when the party is in government. Payment of the dues gives members claims to ownership of the party. Let’s take the financial responsibility into our own hands. Being a member is not about making noise.”

You can dial *920*270# to pay the membership dues with or without a party card.

Members who can pay more become patrons and pay membership dues ranging from GHc 50 to GHc150 at the constituency level, GHc200 to GHc500 at the regional level, and GHc1,010 to GHc5,010.

ALSO READ: